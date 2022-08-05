News / Nation

Air freight route links Shenzhen, Bangalore

A new air freight service linking the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen in Guangdong Province, and India's Bangalore, was recently launched, Shenzhen Baoan International Airport said Friday.

Five flights between the two destinations are scheduled to be operated along the route each week.

To date, there are three freight routes linking the airport and India, and the opening of the new route will increase the weekly outbound cargo volume from 190 tons to over 500 tons, the airport said.

Another four international cargo routes connecting the airport with Hanoi, Doha, Leipzig, New York, and Bangalore have been launched this year.

So far, the number of international and regional destinations with air cargo transport services of the airport has increased to 34, with more than 370 cargo flights being operated per week, providing strong support for the export of enterprises in the emerging city.

In the first seven months of this year, the overseas cargo throughput of the airport totaled 443,000 tons, up 21.6 percent year on year, according to the airport.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
