China is conducting live-fire exercises from August 6 to 15 in the southern part of the Yellow Sea, the Maritime Safety Administration said in a statement that delineates off-limit maritime zones.

In addition, military exercises are being conducted in the northern part of the Bohai Sea on Saturday, according to the administration.