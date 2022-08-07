PLA Eastern Theater Command continues joint exercises around Taiwan
13:32 UTC+8, 2022-08-07 0
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army continued joint combat exercises and training on Sunday in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
