Tourists stranded as Sanya holiday turns into nightmare

About 3,800 travelers were stranded at the Sanya Fenghuang International Airport on Saturday, following a COVID-19 outbreak and an urgent lockdown across the coastal city.

Cai Jin / Ti Gong

To Cai Jin, the long-anticipated family trip to the coastal city of Sanya has turned out to be "yesterday once more," bringing back recent memories of every Shanghai resident.

The senior editor of a local newspaper has been put under lockdown at a hotel for two days in the popular tourist city in south China's Hainan Province, following a severe COVID-19 outbreak and an urgent lockdown.

Cai and her family rushed to Sanya airport at 4am on Saturday right after hearing the local government's lockdown announcement.

Having finally got on a plane to Shanghai, she and all the other 200 passengers were shocked when they were asked to get off due to an updated COVID-19 prevention and control order of Sanya – all tourists must undergo a week-long quarantine with five nucleic acid tests before leaving.

"I even heard the rumblings of the plane engines, but the captain said he was also stunned by the decision," Cai recalled.

About 3,800 travelers like Cai were stranded at the Sanya Fenghuang International Airport on Saturday. They have been sent to 11 hotels for quarantine, where accommodation and food are provided free.

All departing flights and railway services in Sanya have been cancelled to contain the spread of the pandemic, which was triggered by the high-contagious Omicron BA.5.1.3 sub-variant of the coronavirus.

Citywide, about 80,000 tourists were stranded after the lockdown was launched at 6am on Saturday.

For many, the holiday trip could extend indefinitely.

Cai Jin / Ti Gong

Sanya reported 182 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 78 asymptomatic cases.

Since the first case was detected on August 1, a total of 1,140 cases have been reported, about a third being asymptomatic, according to Hainan's latest COVID-19 press briefing.

"The pandemic has caused wide community transmission, which is still expanding," an official noted.

"However, more cases were detected among those who were already under quarantine. Most are in mild condition and there have been no severe or critical cases so far," he added.

Cai and her family were moved to a five-star resort hotel at the Dadonghai tourism spot that she said was the best of the worst. They have free buffet breakfast and packed meals for lunch and dinner.

Since the area she lives is still free of COVID-19 infections, Cai and other stranded travelers are allowed to walk around and even shop at nearby convenient stores and drug outlets.

"It is easy to identify tourists from Shanghai at a supermarket from the items in their carts," Cai said.

"Instant noodles, coke and potato chips are our favorite because they are among the most desired food during the lockdown. We have just had that experience."

Sanya locals would mainly choose some bread and biscuits.

Cai bought hyper pressure and diabetes medicines from a nearby pharmacy for her father and some snacks for her two daughters, aged 7 and 11, in case the quarantine become stricter and they are forced to stay indoors.

Cai Jin / Ti Gong

Her family trip to Sanya from July 27 was happy and relaxed at the beginning, when they dived, surfed and visited some small islands around.



The situation became tight from August 3 when more people on the street were seen wearing a mask and most tourism spots were temporarily closed.

They were scheduled to return home on August 4, but the local government issued an urgent stipulation that two PCR negative reports made within 48 hours are required to enter the airport, which was impossible for the family by then.

Unlike Shanghai, there are always long lines at polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing sites in Sanya due to a shortage of sample collection personnel, Cai observed. The family has to wait for two hours on average to get each test.



"We just hope more PCR test sites can be opened and will operate until afternoon, so that it will be more convenient to acquire two negative reports within 48 hours to catch a return flight after the seven-day quarantine," she said.

Cai Jin / Ti Gong

The Sanya government has announced tourists stranded at their original hotels will be charged half of their price during the lockdown.

They will be allowed to leave Sanya after the week-long quarantine and a "risk evaluation," but specific rules will be publicized on the official social media accounts and newspapers of the city later, the government said.

More than 3,000 medical teams have rushed to Sanya to support the fight against the pandemic and the mass nucleic acid screening.

They include 210 medics from three Shanghai hospitals, who arrived at the Haikou Meilan International Airport on Sunday afternoon on a China Eastern Airlines charter flight.

Most of the Shanghai medics had supported the coronavirus fight in Wuhan in central Hubei Province during the original COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. They've carried a makeshift PCR test lab with them.

Cai Jin / Ti Gong