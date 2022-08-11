China continues crackdown on irregularities of off-campus training institutions

A three-month follow-up check for irregularities on 172,000 off-campus training institutions for students undergoing compulsory education across China was completed.

A three-month follow-up check for irregularities on 172,000 off-campus training institutions for students undergoing compulsory education across China was completed, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Thursday.

Targeting violations in seven aspects including reducing burdens on students and management of training materials and personnel, the inspection found 4,614 problematic institutions, which have all since completed rectification.

A total of 206 institutions were found to have not adopted the government-guided price, while 3,598 institutions were found to have carried out irregular academic tutoring, said the ministry.

The MOE pledged efforts to further improve the long-term supervision mechanisms for off-campus training.

In 2021, Chinese authorities introduced a set of guidelines to ease the burdens of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for students in compulsory education.