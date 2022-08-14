News / Nation

Northeast China port sees surge in China-Europe freight train trips

  18:50 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0
Northeast China's Suifenhe port has seen bustling freight train services as China continues to deepen economic and trade ties with countries and regions along the Belt and Road.
The key port on the China-Russia border handled 462 China-Europe freight train trips in the first seven months of this year, surging 72.4 percent year on year, according to Suifenhe customs in Heilongjiang Province.

During the period, the port handled 47,133 twenty-foot equivalent units of goods, up 95.8 percent year on year.

Suifenhe customs has made efforts to further reduce the operation time of freight trains at the port and improve the efficiency of customs clearance, said Yang Fang, a customs official.

During the first seven months of this year, the number of China-Europe freight train trips rose 3 percent year on year to 8,990.

