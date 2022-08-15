Chinese mainland reports 692 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 692 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 582 were in Hainan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 692 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 582 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Altogether 1,620 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 580 in Hainan, 523 in Tibet Autonomous Region and 343 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 128 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 224,571 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.