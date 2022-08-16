News / Nation

Former provincial legislator given death sentence with reprieve

Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2022-08-16       0
Shi Wenqing, a former senior legislator in Jiangxi Province, was sentenced to death Tuesday with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes and illegally possessing a firearm.
Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2022-08-16       0
Former provincial legislator given death sentence with reprieve

Shi Wenqing, a former senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province

Shi Wenqing, a former senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province, was sentenced to death Tuesday with a two-year reprieve for taking bribes worth more than 195 million yuan (US$30.83 million) and illegally possessing a firearm.

The Intermediate People's Court in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, established that Shi, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, took bribes by abusing power in various positions he held between 2003 and May 2020.

The court also found that Shi acquired a gun from others and gave it to his relative for custody in 2004.

Shi was deprived of his political rights for life, and all his personal assets were confiscated, the court said in a statement.

The sum of bribes Shi had taken was massive, and his crimes caused a heavy loss to the interests of the state and people, said the court. However, a lenient sentence was granted, considering that Shi had confessed to all his crimes and pled guilty during the investigation and had been cooperative in returning his illegal gains.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     