Chinese mainland reports 566 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 566 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 482 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Altogether 2,322 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 1,181 in Hainan, 670 in Tibet Autonomous Region and 307 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 140 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 224,828 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.