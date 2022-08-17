News / Nation

Chinese space-tracking ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port

Xinhua
  13:27 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 has docked at Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port (HIP) for replenishment purposes.
Xinhua
  13:27 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
Chinese space-tracking ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port
AFP

Workers wave China's and Sri Lanka's national flags upon the arrival of China's research and survey vessel, the Yuan Wang 5, at Hambantota port on August 16, 2022.

China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 has docked at Sri Lanka's Hambantota International Port (HIP) for replenishment purposes.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, Sri Lankan government officials and representatives of Chinese enterprises greeted the ship at the pier on Tuesday.

Qi told the welcoming ceremony that the Hambantota port is a key cooperation project between China and Sri Lanka under the Belt and Road Initiative. The visit of Yuanwang-5 after sailing for more than 30 days shows that the traditional friendship between China and Sri Lanka is deep-rooted and everlasting, said the ambassador.

The Sri Lankan president's representative Sarath Weerasekera said that the relationship between Sri Lanka and China has a long history and he believes that the call of Yuanwang-5 on Sri Lanka would help consolidate and strengthen the traditional friendly relations between the two countries.

In his welcome speech, Liu Enhuai, chief executive officer of Hambantota International Port Group and chief representative of China Merchants Group in Sri Lanka, said that as an international gateway port, the Hambantota port has always welcomed and been committed to providing professional services to vessels of all countries.

Zhang Hongwang, captain of Yuanwang-5, said that Yuanwang-5 is on a maritime tracking mission with the long-term control task for Wentian, a lab module of China's space station.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     