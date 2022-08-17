News / Nation

China mulls regulating sprawling mystery-box sales practices

Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
China's top market watchdog is planning to regulate the country's fast-growing mystery-box economy to encourage above-board sales and rational spending.
Xinhua
  19:26 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0

China's top market watchdog is planning to regulate the country's fast-growing mystery-box economy to encourage above-board sales and rational spending.

Mystery boxes (or blind boxes) give a random item when opened, becoming a popular business model followed by toymakers, retailers, and souvenir designers.

Lured by mystery boxes' uncertainty, some consumers have fallen victim to irrational spending due to the man-made rarity and got misled by fake advertising based on information asymmetry.

Drugs, medical devices, specific cosmetics, and live animals are among the items banned from sales via mystery boxes, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a draft guideline unveiled Tuesday for public opinion.

Besides, blind box products or services should not contain any contents prohibited by laws and regulations or violating public order and good morality, such as distortion of history and obscenity.

Market players should not induce consumption disguisedly by under-the-counter manipulation to change the results or probability of the purchases, the guideline pointed out, adding that empty blind boxes are not allowed.

Retailers are banned from selling mystery boxes to minors under the age of eight.

Gambling activities in the name of blind boxes or in a disguised form are also banned, the guideline said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     