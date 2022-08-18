4 dead, 27 missing in northwest China flood
Four people were confirmed dead and 27 others missing after a mountain flood hit Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, said the provincial emergency management department on Thursday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
