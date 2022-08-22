'New' design of traffic lights causing controversy among netizens

A "new" variety of traffic lights has recently sparked controversy among Chinese netizens as many think the design is too complicated.

Compared with simple-looking, traditional lights, the new nine-light traffic signals are confusing many people.

When the designer, Sun Zhengliang, tried to explain the idea and teach web users how to identify the signal via a livestream on August 21, he was challenged by netizens and forced to shut down the broadcast within 10 minutes.

The new traffic lights are actually in accordance with the "new national standard" that was introduced in 2016 and implemented in 2017. So why haven't many people noticed? Because the new signal is only one of the traffic lights in the new national standard and isn't intended to replace all traditional traffic lights.

According to the "specifications for road traffic signal setting and installation," such nine-light designs are a type of "special combination" that isn't very common.

"I think this kind of traffic light is very clear, and it is very useful for improving the orderly efficiency of traffic at large intersections," an Internet influencer "江宁婆婆" said on Weibo. "And it's very easy to understand. There's just one principle: Stop when you see a red light!"