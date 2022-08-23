China's "Avatar World" to hold marathon in September

As one of the prototypes for the scene in the movie Avatar, the famous Wulingyuan scenic area in China's Zhangjiajie will play host to a marathon event on September 11.

As one of the prototypes for the scene in the movie Avatar, the famous Wulingyuan scenic area in central China's Zhangjiajie will play host to the Wulingyuan Ecological Marathon on September 11.

The race consists of three categories: full marathon, half marathon, and a mini-run. The number of runners is expected to reach 1,500 for the full marathon, 1,500 for the half marathon and 2,000 for the mini-run, organizers said.

Many unique pillar-like formations and floating mountains in Wulingyuan, which has been included on UNESCO's World Natural Heritage List, are reminiscent of Hollywood blockbuster Avatar.

"Not only will you find the perfect route for your personal capabilities, you will also enjoy breathtaking views along the way," an organizer told the press.