China launches Beijing-3B Earth observation satellite

Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2022-08-24       0
China on Wednesday launched a Long March-2D rocket placing a satellite into space.
Coded Beijing-3B, the satellite was lifted at 11:01am (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi and soon entered the preset orbit.

It will mainly be used to provide remote sensing services in the fields of land resources management, agricultural resources survey, environment monitoring and city applications.

This was the 434th flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.

China launched the Beijing-3A satellite on June 11, 2021.

