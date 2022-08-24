Ferry services to be suspended in south China's Qiongzhou Strait as Typhoon Ma-on nears

Ferry services in south China's Qiongzhou Strait and operations at three ports in Haikou will be suspended starting from 8pm on Wednesday as Typhoon Ma-on is to make landfall.

The typhoon is expected to move at a speed of about 30 km per hour, with a maximum wind force of about 108 km per hour, approaching the southwest coast of Guangdong Province.

From Wednesday to Thursday, the coastal areas of Guangdong Province and Hainan Province will see strong winds. The southwest part of Guangdong and northeast part of Hainan will be battered by rainstorms, according to meteorological departments.

Hainan provincial flood control, wind and drought prevention headquarters has launched a Level-IV emergency response for the typhoon.