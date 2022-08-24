News / Nation

Ferry services to be suspended in south China's Qiongzhou Strait as Typhoon Ma-on nears

Xinhua
  16:22 UTC+8, 2022-08-24       0
Ferry services in south China's Qiongzhou Strait and operations at three ports in Haikou will be suspended starting from 8pm on Wednesday as Typhoon Ma-on is to make landfall.
Xinhua
  16:22 UTC+8, 2022-08-24       0
Ferry services to be suspended in south China's Qiongzhou Strait as Typhoon Ma-on nears
Imaginechina

Fishing boats return to Tanmen harbor in Qinghai City, Hainan Province, on August 23, 2022.

Ferry services in south China's Qiongzhou Strait and operations at three ports in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, will be suspended starting from 8pm on Wednesday as Typhoon Ma-on is forecast to make landfall on Thursday.

The typhoon is expected to move at a speed of about 30 km per hour, with a maximum wind force of about 108 km per hour, approaching the southwest coast of Guangdong Province.

From Wednesday to Thursday, the coastal areas of Guangdong Province and Hainan Province will see strong winds. The southwest part of Guangdong and northeast part of Hainan will be battered by rainstorms, according to meteorological departments.

Hainan provincial flood control, wind and drought prevention headquarters has launched a Level-IV emergency response for the typhoon.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     