China announces new visa policies for foreigners

Beginning from August 24, foreigners with valid APEC business travel cards and foreign students with valid study residence permits do not need to apply for new visas.

Chinese embassies in several foreign countries, including Japan, Australia, Singapore, Nepal and Pakistan, have announced new changes in visa rules over the past few days.

According to the notices, beginning from August 24 (Beijing time), foreigners holding valid APEC business travel cards to engage in business activities in China and foreign students holding valid residence permits do not need to apply for new visas and can enter China with the above documents.

China tightened its visa rules for foreigners following the outbreak of COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020 and has accelerated its pace to relax the rules since June.