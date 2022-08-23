News / Nation

Why some messages of the hearing-impaired may sound unpleasant to normal people?

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  19:24 UTC+8, 2022-08-24       0
A seemingly rude exchange of messages between a deliveryman with hearing disability and a customer stirred an online debate. But did the deliveryman do it on purpose?
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  19:24 UTC+8, 2022-08-24       0

A user of the video-sharing platform Bilibili recently posted an "unpleasant" message exchange with a hearing-impaired deliveryman because she thought he was too harsh and rude asking her to pay for the food and the delivery fee, despite the fact that she had already paid on the platform.

The deliveryman used phrases like "give me money, 27 yuan (US$3.93)" and "Quick, why I didn't receive 27?" in the messages.

Why some messages of the hearing-impaired may sound unpleasant to normal people?

Screenshots of the message exchange. Many netizens agreed that the deliveryman sounded a little rude.

Many netizens agreed with the woman and believed that the tone was a little unpleasant to read, despite the fact that it was sent by a hearing-impaired deliveryman.

Until another user commented that he used to teach at a special school for the deaf and mute and that the word order for the special group was completely different from normal people. Many adjectives and terms for emotions are difficult for them to express in natural sign language.

Why some messages of the hearing-impaired may sound unpleasant to normal people?

A user who once taught at a school for the hearing impaired claimed it would be difficult to arrange the words in order.

Natural sign language may occasionally shift a verb and an object. Take "put out the fire" for example. When deaf people try to articulate it, they first see the fire and then have the idea to put it out.

Another example is a cat catching a mouse. When attempting to describe it, they would first consider the cat, then the object mouse, and finally the word "capture." According to a post on guokr.com, a science website, this is how the two creatures communicate in the real world.

Deng Zhenlian, a hearing-impaired uploader on Bilibili, responded with a video. She highlighted the natural sign language word order and how it was a visual language.

Why some messages of the hearing-impaired may sound unpleasant to normal people?

Deng explains how the hearing-impaired group would express basic phrases such as "open the door."

The sign for "open the door" is "door open" (verb). To be more efficient, sign language sentence structures tend to employ as few signs as possible. "Please" and "Can you" are often obsent in sign language for efficiency, Deng said.

A sentence in Chinese such as, "Hello, may I trouble you to take this for me?" will be shortened to "help me take this" in sign language.

Following the same logic, the deliveryman used sentences such as "give my money 27," Deng explained.

Several users related their experiences with the hearing-impaired. Some complimented Deng for explaining why their families or friends always sounded strange when sending them messages.

Why some messages of the hearing-impaired may sound unpleasant to normal people?

One comment said he finally understood why the messages sent by his deft-mute uncle sometimes sound off.

Another user, a natural sign language major, stated that because of the word order issue, many people with hearing impairments have difficulty reading Chinese textbooks, despite the fact that Chinese is their second language.

Deng would occasionally ask her friends to review the messages she was about to send to make sure they didn't sound objectionable to normal people.

She also took the opportunity to help more people understand the hearing-impaired community so that they may be more accepting and tolerant of them.

Why some messages of the hearing-impaired may sound unpleasant to normal people?

Deng hopes people can be more understanding and tolerant toward them.

On her channel, Deng shares anecdotes about what it's like to be deaf and answers people's questions about the special group.

When someone asked her in one of her videos how they manage to get up on time like normal people, she did a skit in which she simply turned her phone to vibration mode and placed it beneath her pillow, so she could feel the phone vibrating.

When she needs car-hailing services, some drivers prefer to call to find out their exact location. In such situation, Deng approaches passers-by to answer the phone.

Why some messages of the hearing-impaired may sound unpleasant to normal people?

Bullets comments fly across the video saying how cute the skit is.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     