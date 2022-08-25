News / Nation

China's Guangdong suspends school, traffic as typhoon nears

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
South China's Guangdong Province has suspended schools, shut down scenic spots, and implemented traffic control in some areas in anticipation of Typhoon Ma-on.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2022-08-25       0
China's Guangdong suspends school, traffic as typhoon nears
CFP

A deliveryman rides in the rain in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province, on August 23, 2022, as typhoon Ma-on approaches.

South China's Guangdong Province has suspended schools, shut down scenic spots, and implemented traffic control in some areas in anticipation of Typhoon Ma-on, forecast to make landfall on Thursday.

The provincial meteorological bureau predicted torrential rain in many parts of Guangdong from Wednesday evening to Thursday.

The China Railway Guangzhou Group also announced the suspension or speed-limit operation of trains passing through the region on Thursday.

To ensure the safety of teachers and students, several cities in Guangdong have issued notices to suspend classes.

The Pearl River flood control and drought relief headquarters upgraded its emergency response for floods to Level III on Wednesday, the third most severe response in China's four-tier emergency response system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China Railway
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     