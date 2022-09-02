Beijing enters moderately aging society: report

Beijing has entered a moderately aging society since 2021, according to a report released on Friday during the ongoing 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

The office of the municipal working committee on aging and the Beijing Association on Aging jointly released the report at a forum themed on smart health care for the elderly during the CIFTIS.

By the end of last year, Beijing saw over 4.4 million people of its permanent resident population aged 60 or above, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total, said the report.

The population aged 65 or above was around 3.12 million, accounting for 14.24 percent of the total, an increase of 204,000 compared with 2020. It makes 2021 the year with the largest increase and highest growth rate in the population aged 65 or above over the past five years, said the report.

According to international standards, a region enters a moderately aging society when the proportion of its population aged 60 or above is between 20 and 30 percent, or the proportion of the population aged 65 or above is between 14 and 20 percent.