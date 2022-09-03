Chinese mainland reports 440 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 440 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 128 were in Sichuan, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 440 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 128 were in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 1,379 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Friday, including 524 in Tibet and 168 in Heilongjiang, said the commission in its report.

A total of 383 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, according to the report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 232,791 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.