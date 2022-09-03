News / Nation

HKSAR commemorates 77th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression

  20:55 UTC+8, 2022-09-03
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region held a ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Saturday held an official ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The ceremony, held at Hong Kong City Hall Memorial Garden, included playing and singing China's national anthem, raising the national flag and the flag of the HKSAR, silence in mourning, and bowing in tribute.

Attendees of the event included Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, representatives of Central People's Government organizations in Hong Kong, the chief justice of HKSAR's Court of Final Appeal, former chief executives of the HKSAR, members of the HKSAR Executive Council and the HKSAR Legislative Council, representatives from war veteran groups, representatives of Hong Kong deputies to the National People's Congress , representatives of Hong Kong members of the National Committee of the CPPCC, representatives of Heung Yee Kuk, and representatives from uniformed groups.

In February 2014, the Standing Committee of NPC designated September 3 as the Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

In August 2014, the HKSAR government announced that since that year, an official ceremony would be held on September 3 every year to commemorate the victory day.

