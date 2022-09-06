65 killed after 6.8-magnitude quake hits China's Sichuan

A total of 65 people have been killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

Xinhua

A total of 65 people have been killed in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Thirty-seven people were killed in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, and the other 28 died in Shimian County of Ya'an City.

As of 7 am Tuesday, 12 people were missing and 170 were found injured in Ganzi, including 56 seriously injured. A total of 78 people were injured in Shimian County as of 5:50am on Tuesday.

The earthquake struck Luding County at 12:52pm on Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Sichuan has activated the highest level of emergency response for the earthquake.