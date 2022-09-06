New spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry debuts at news conference

She is the 33rd spokesperson since the position was established in 1983. She's also deputy director-general of the information department.

Foreign Ministry

China welcomed a new spokesperson to the foreign ministry, a female official named Mao Ning, at the ministry's routine news conference yesterday.

Mao, of Han ethnicity, was born in Xiangtan in central China's Hunan Province in December 1972 and graduated with a master's degree.

She is the 33rd spokesperson since the position was established at the ministry in 1983. She's also deputy director-general of the information department, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's official website.

There are currently four spokespersons for the ministry of foreign affairs: Hua Chunying, Wang Wenbin, Zhao Lijian and Mao.

Public information shows Mao majoring in English at Hunan Normal University. After graduation, she enrolled at China Foreign Affairs University where she majored in diplomacy. She began working in August 1995.

"Mao Ning has been a member of the foreign service for 27 years with a long focus on Asia. She is a seasoned diplomat and fine communicator. I believe she will soon establish a good working relationship with Chinese and foreign journalists," said Wang, one of the other three foreign ministry spokespersons, as he introduced Mao before the news conference. "I hope that you will support Mao's work as you have supported previous spokespersons."

Mao said she's deeply honored to become the foreign ministry's 33rd spokesperson.

"It's a great pleasure to get to know everyone from this platform. For me, this is a whole new experience. I will be learning from my fellow spokespersons and predecessors and join my colleagues in presenting China's foreign policy in a timely and accurate way," Mao said during her first public appearance.

"I'll be committed to promoting mutual understanding between China and the rest of the world. I'll give my best effort to the preparation for each press conference, reach out to each friend from the media with sincerity and take every question seriously. I look forward to having sound communication and cooperation with you and hope to receive your support."

Public information shows Mao previously served as deputy director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Asia Department, director of the department's Korean Peninsula Affairs Office, deputy secretary-general of the China-Japan-South Korea Cooperation Secretariat and counselor for the Chinese embassy in the United States.

She was appointed as vice mayor of Leshan in southwest China's Sichuan Province in June 2020 and was admitted as a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Leshan Municipal Committee, the city's top authority.

She resigned from the role of Leshan vice mayor in July this year.