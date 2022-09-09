Chinese mainland reports 259 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 259 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 59 in Sichuan and 42 in Inner Mongolia.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 259 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 59 in Sichuan and 42 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report on Friday.

A total of 1,033 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 336 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 234,876.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.