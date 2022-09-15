China will always be trustworthy, reliable friend and partner of Kyrgyzstan: Xi

News / Nation

China has been, is now and will always be a trustworthy and reliable friend and partner of Kyrgyzstan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.
China has been, is now and will always be a trustworthy and reliable friend and partner of Kyrgyzstan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday morning.

Xi recalled that in February, he and Zhaparov held friendly, indepth and practical communication in Beijing, reaching many important consensuses.

China firmly supports Kyrgyzstan in independently choosing its own development path and safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and security, Xi said, adding that China opposes any external forces interfering in Kyrgyzstan's internal affairs under any pretext.

Xi stressed that under new circumstances, the two sides should increase firm support for each other and comprehensively deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

He urged the two sides to continue to synergize development strategies and well implement the plan for medium- and long-term economic and trade cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan.

China supports the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project and is ready to push for an early start of the construction of the project, said the Chinese president.

China supports more outstanding Chinese enterprises to invest in Kyrgyzstan and will facilitate the exchange of personnel and customs clearance of goods between the two countries, said Xi.

China is willing to enhance coordination with Kyrgyzstan, build up the China + Central Asia (C+C5) meeting mechanism, well implement the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI), resolutely uphold international fairness and justice, and protect the common interests of developing countries, he said.

Zhaparov recalled the successful meeting with President Xi in February during the Beijing Winter Olympics, saying that it has played an important role in leading cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

The Kyrgyz side, Zhaparov said, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, firmly believes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, firmly supports China's positions on affairs concerning its core interests, including those related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in such fields as economy and trade, railway, pandemic fight and security, and deepen the Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Kyrgyz side endorses the GSI and GDI proposed by China, which are of great significance to promoting peace and development of the whole world, said the president.

Kyrgyzstan stands ready to work closely with China to make the Shanghai Cooperation Organization an anchor of security and stability in Central Asia and jointly safeguard regional security and stability, Zhaparov said.

Wishing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) a full success, Zhaparov said he believes that the CPC will lead the Chinese people to greater success on the path of realizing national rejuvenation.

Relevant departments of the two countries signed cooperation documents on such fields as agriculture, medical care, firefighting and plant quarantine.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi and He Lifeng, among others, attended the meeting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
