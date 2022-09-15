News / Nation

Winners of Xplorer Prize for young Chinese scientists announced

Xinhua
  15:14 UTC+8, 2022-09-15       0
A cohort of 50 winners of the 2022 Xplorer Prize, which honors young scientists working full-time in China, was unveiled Thursday, with the youngest awardee born in the 1990s.
Xinhua
  15:14 UTC+8, 2022-09-15       0

A cohort of 50 winners of the 2022 Xplorer Prize, which honors young scientists working full-time in China, was unveiled Thursday, with the youngest awardee born in the 1990s.

This year the field of medical sciences has been newly included in the award category, and five clinical researchers were honored.

Each winner will be awarded a total of 3 million yuan (US430,000) over the next five years by the Tencent Foundation, according to the organizers.

The Xplorer Prize was jointly initiated in 2018 by Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma and 14 scientists to support full-time science professionals under the age of 45, based in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, in 10 areas of fundamental science and cutting-edge technologies, including mathematics and physics, advanced manufacturing, and energy and environmental sciences.

Wang Guangyu, an awardee in the category of Information and Electronics Technologies, is the first prize winner born in the 1990s. Her research work focused on translating Artificial Intelligence tech into medical treatment.

Mai Peiran (Pui In Mak), a semiconductor scientist, is the first awardee from Macau. Material scientists Yin Xiaobo and Fan Zhiyong from Hong Kong were awarded for their contributions to advanced interdisciplinary studies.

As of 2022, the Xplorer Prize has funded 200 promising young scientists, according to the organizers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     