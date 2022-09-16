Chinese mainland reports 102 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 102 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 43 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday.

A total of 746 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 799 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to 238,413.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll remaining at 5,226.