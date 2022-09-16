Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in China's Liaoning

Typhoon Muifa, the 12th typhoon this year, made landfall in the coastal city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province around 12:40 pm Friday.

Typhoon Muifa, the 12th typhoon this year, made landfall in the coastal city of Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province around 12:40 pm Friday, according to the city's meteorological department.

The typhoon packed winds of up to 82.8 km per hour near its center and had a minimum atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center when it landed.

The typhoon has brought rainstorms and winds. The city's flood control and drought relief headquarters upgraded the emergency response from Level III to Level II, the second-highest, on Thursday afternoon.

Previously, typhoon Muifa made its first landfall on the coast of Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang Province at approximately 8:30 pm Wednesday.

The typhoon made its second landfall at around 12:30 am Thursday in Shanghai's Fengxian District. Then, it made another landfall at around 12:00 am Friday in the coastal areas of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province.