News / Nation

China releases first batch of research from Mars exploration

CGTN
  16:16 UTC+8, 2022-09-18       0
The China National Space Administration on Sunday released a batch of scientific research results from its Mars probe Tianwen-1 for the first time.
CGTN
  16:16 UTC+8, 2022-09-18       0
China releases first batch of research from Mars exploration
CNSA

China's first Mars rover Zhurong with its landing platform.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Sunday released a batch of scientific research results from its Mars probe Tianwen-1 for the first time.

The Tianwen-1 orbiter had been operating for 780 days and the rover Zhurong had traveled 1,921 meters on the surface of the red planet as of Thursday, according to the CNSA's Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center.

Both the orbiter and rover have completed targeted scientific exploration missions, and acquired 1,480 gigabytes of raw scientific data, the center said.

Using data gathered by Zhurong, Chinese scientists revealed the relationship between the formation of geological features and water activities on Mars by conducting a comprehensive study of these geological features in the landing area.

China releases first batch of research from Mars exploration
CMG

Geomorphology of impact craters, pitted cones, grooves and ridges at the landing area of China's Mars rover Zhurong.

Chinese scientists have also found hydrated minerals in platy-like rocks, a layer of "duricrust," proving that there has been substantial liquid water activity at the landing area since the Amazonian epoch, which was about 1 billion years ago.

China releases first batch of research from Mars exploration
CMG

Platy-like rocks and the schematic model of the duricrust formation process at the landing area of China's Mars rover Zhurong.

Scientists have also found that the Martian soil has high bearing strength and low friction parameters, revealing the site where the rover landed must have experienced wind and possibly water erosion.

China releases first batch of research from Mars exploration
CMG

Geological features of Mars at the landing area of China's Mars rover Zhurong.

These results revealed the impact of wind and water activities on Mars' geological evolution and environmental changes, and provided support for the hypothesis that there was once an ocean in the Utopian Planitia, according to the CNSA.

In addition, Chinese scientists have obtained a number of scientific results on the relationship between the density of rocks on the Martian surface and the degree of surface erosion, the distribution of ions and neutral particles in the near-Mars space environment, and the gravity field of Mars.

Relevant studies were published in Nature Astronomy, Nature Geoscience and Science Advances.

Future missions will continue to conduct remote sensing surveys and accumulate scientific data, said the CNSA.

The Tianwen-1 probe, consisting of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, was launched on July 23, 2020. On May 15, 2021, it touched down at the pre-selected landing area in Utopia Planitia, a vast Martian plain, marking the first time that China has landed a probe on the planet.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     