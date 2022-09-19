Former head of China's state railway operator expelled from CPC

Sheng Guangzu, former secretary of the leading Party members group and general manager of the previous China Railway Corp, has been expelled from the CPC.

Sheng Guangzu, former secretary of the leading Party members group and general manager of the previous China Railway Corp, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC), China's top anti-graft body announced on Monday.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation into Sheng by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

The investigation found that Sheng, having lost his ideals and convictions, resisted probes into his problems and passionately engaged in superstitious activities.

Disregarding the Party's eight-point frugality code, Sheng accepted banquet and tour invitations, and received gifts that might compromise his impartiality in the performance of official duties.

Sheng distorted his power into a tool to seek personal gains. He took advantage of his positions to help others in business operation and project contracting, and illegally accepted a vast amount of money and valuables in return.

He has severely violated the Party's discipline and committed duty-related offenses. He is suspected of taking bribes, the top anti-graft body said.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party, revoke the benefits he enjoyed, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

China Railway Corp was renamed China State Railway Group Co Ltd in 2019.