News / Nation

Earthquake hero missing for 17 days found by rescuers

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-09-22       0
Seventeen days after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Sichuan Province, Gan Yu, a hero who stayed on at a hydropower station with his colleague, has been found by rescuers.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  08:36 UTC+8, 2022-09-22       0
SSI ļʱ
Earthquake hero missing for 17 days found by rescuers
Cover News

The Wandong Hydropower Station before the earthquake. The floodgates are on the left.

Seventeen days after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Luding County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Gan Yu, a hero who stayed on at a hydropower station with his colleague, preventing downstream villages from being flooded, was found on Wednesday.

His vital signs were stable and mental state was good when he was found by a local villager, CNR reported.

On September 5 when the earthquake struck Luding, Luo Yong, an employee at the Wandong Hydropower Station, chose not to escape and climbed up the dam to open two floodgates to release the rising water, saving the lives of hundreds of villagers.

Luo was rescued by helicopter on September 8, but his colleague, Gan, remained on the mountain waiting to be rescued due to a lack of physical strength.

Luo told CNR that when the quake hit, Gan helped save some of the injured.

After everyone in the hydropower station escaped, they suddenly remembered the generator had not been turned off – a huge risk – so they rushed to turn off all the switches.

Luo told Cover News that he and Gan stayed at the hydropower station that day without access to food.

The next day, the pair decided to try to save themselves and move out together. Gan, who is very nearsighted, lost his glasses during the earthquake and had difficulty finding roads. The two decided that Gan would stay where he was, and Luo would try to find help.

Luo said that before parting from Gan, he found a pile of dry moss and bamboo leaves to help Gan stay warm. He also left a small amount of wild fruits, bamboo shoots and other food.

Luo also set up a temporary shelter for Gan, but Gan was no longer there when a rescue team arrived. Gan was finally found by a villager on Wednesday. Local rescue forces are being assembled to transport Gan down the mountain.

Earthquake hero missing for 17 days found by rescuers
Cover News

Rescuers search for Gan Yu.

Earthquake hero missing for 17 days found by rescuers
Jimu News

Gan was found on Wednesday.

Earthquake hero missing for 17 days found by rescuers
Jimu News

Gan Yu (right) and a local villager, Ni Taigao, who found Gan on Wednesday

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     