Chinese mainland reports 114 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 114 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 42 were in Guizhou and 41 in Sichuan.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 114 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 42 were in Guizhou and 41 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report on Thursday.

A total of 512 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 279 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 240,400.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.