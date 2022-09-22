News / Nation

China committed to carbon goals despite global volatility

Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2022-09-22       0
China will stay committed to achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality amid recent setbacks in global carbon reduction efforts.
Xinhua
  14:57 UTC+8, 2022-09-22       0

China will stay committed to achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality amid recent setbacks in global carbon reduction efforts as some countries fell back on coal plants to tide over an energy crunch, an official said on Thursday.

"Low-carbon transformation is no walk in the park," Liu Dechun, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a media conference. China will integrate carbon goals into the big picture of environmental protection and economic and social development, he said.

The country will further pursue the green and low-carbon transformation of its energy sources, upgrade its industries to enhance energy efficiency, and spur green technology innovations, he said.

Thursday marks the two-year anniversary of China's pledge to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and to realize carbon neutrality by 2060. This cause had made a good start, said Liu.

China launched a national carbon market in July 2021, and had seen a cumulative turnover of 195 million tons of carbon emission quotas worth nearly 8.6 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) by September 14.

Notable low-carbon headway can also be seen in sectors such as construction and transportation. China had completed over 2 billion square meters of green buildings in urban areas by 2021 and has led the world in terms of the output and sales of new energy vehicles for seven years in a row.

The country has advanced clean and efficient consumption of coal and recorded a world-topping 1.1 billion kilowatts in installed capacity of renewable energy sources, said Liu.

Its energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product keeps falling, while the forest coverage ratio is ever-increasing to absorb more carbon emissions.

China has sought to promote an equitable and win-win mechanism for global climate governance and has supported developing countries' low-carbon efforts, according to Liu.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     