China, Greece celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in Athens

  19:00 UTC+8, 2022-09-23       0
Hundreds were in attendance at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of China-Greece diplomatic relations on Thursday evening at the Zappeion Hall in central Athens.
During the event, also held in celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, 37 Greeks were recognized for their contributions to developing China-Greece relations.

"China now is ready to work with Greece to take the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties as a new starting point to consolidate mutual political trust, continuously deepen practical cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime transportation, blue economy, digital economy and green-oriented transformation," Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng told Xinhua.

"I'm quite confident that the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership will be enhanced to a higher level," he said.

Greek Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos reviewed the development of Greece-China relations during the past 50 years in his address, noting that Greece is on its way to becoming a regional energy and transportation hub, with China's contribution of great importance.

"There is still great potential for deepening bilateral relations in the sectors of tourism, culture, environment, economy and energy," Pikrammenos said.

"These two civilizations of the East and the West are coming together, and the best is in front of us," said Giorgos Patoulis, the regional governor of Attica, who was among the award recipients.

"The award I received today for the work in the Hellenic-Chinese Chamber is a great honor for me," Constantine Yannidis, president of the Hellenic-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Tourism and Shipping, told Xinhua. "I believe we will work together better ... I am optimistic about the future."

Source: Xinhua
