China ready to promote sound, steady relationship with NATO: Chinese FM

  19:04 UTC+8, 2022-09-23
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.
Wang said that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is open to dialogue and exchanges with NATO, and is willing to jointly promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

The two sides should enhance communication and mutual understanding on the basis of frankness and mutual respect, and prevent misunderstanding and false information, he said.

Stoltenberg said that China plays an important role in global issues with its growing economy and influence.

Noting that NATO does not regard China as a rival, he said the organization attaches importance to maintaining and strengthening engagements with China and has a positive attitude toward developing relations with China.

Stoltenberg said NATO will stay committed to its original geographical location when it was established, and expected to explore cooperation with China in arms control, climate change and other fields so as to better cope with global challenges.

NATO and its member countries follow the one-China policy and remain unchanged in their position on the Taiwan question, he said, adding that he expected China to play an important role in ending the conflict in Europe.

Wang expressed hope that NATO will handle the current international situation objectively and calmly, instead of simply drawing a dividing line based on "political correctness."

On the issue of peace and security, he said China is a major country with the best record. China has no genes for external expansion, and has never invaded other countries, engaged in proxy war, sought spheres of influence, exported ideology, interfered in other countries' internal affairs, or participated in military blocs.

China has decided to follow a path of peaceful development, which is enshrined in law, Wang said, adding that he hoped NATO will establish a rational and correct understanding of China.

China is willing to carry out necessary cooperation with NATO on global issues and contribute to peace and stability, he said.

Wang also clarified China's consistent position on the Ukraine issue and its constructive role in promoting peace talks. He said it is necessary to explore the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework to ensure long-term stability in Europe.

Source: Xinhua
