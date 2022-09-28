News / Nation

China expects 210 mln road passenger trips during National Day holiday

Xinhua
  14:44 UTC+8, 2022-09-28       0
China is expected to see 210 million passenger trips made via the roads during the weeklong National Day holiday that starts on Saturday.
Xinhua
  14:44 UTC+8, 2022-09-28       0

China is expected to see 210 million passenger trips made via the roads during the weeklong National Day holiday that starts on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The estimated figure is 30 percent lower than that of the same period a year ago, the ministry said Wednesday.

Passenger trips via waterways are forecast to increase 16 percent to 7.2 million during the period.

The ministry also announced that expressways nationwide would be toll-free for passenger cars with up to seven seats during the holiday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     