Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 38 were in Guizhou, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Altogether 526 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 164 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 242,070 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.