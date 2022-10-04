China's electronic information manufacturing sector records steady growth

China's electronic information manufacturing industry logged steady expansion in terms of production, revenue, exports and investment during the January-August period.

China's electronic information manufacturing industry logged steady expansion in terms of production, revenue, exports and investment during the January-August period, official data showed.

The added value of major firms in the sector rose 9.3 percent year on year during this period, 5.7 percentage points higher than the overall growth for all industries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The combined operating revenue of these firms topped 9.52 trillion yuan (about 1.34 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months, up 7.6 percent year on year, the data showed.

In the same period, the firms also reported a 6.2-percent year-on-year increase in total export delivery value, the ministry said.

China's major electronic information manufacturers are those with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan each.

Meanwhile, fixed-asset investment in the sector surged 18.7 percent year on year in the first eight months, 8.2 percentage points higher than that of all industries in the same period.