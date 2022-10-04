News / Nation

Big temperature drops on the cards as China issues blue alert for cold wave

Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2022-10-04       0
China's meteorological authority on Tuesday renewed its blue alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops and gales across large areas of the country.
Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2022-10-04       0

China's meteorological authority on Tuesday renewed its blue alert for a cold wave, forecasting big temperature drops and gales across large areas of the country.

From Tuesday to Thursday, temperatures are expected to plunge by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in parts of southern China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Guizhou and Fujian could see temperatures slashed by over 18 degrees Celsius, according to the center.

Gales are expected to hit the Bohai Strait, most areas of the Yellow Sea and the northwestern part of the East China Sea.

The center advised the public to take necessary precautions against the temperature change and suggested that makeshift and tall structures should be reinforced against strong winds.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     