Chinese mainland reports 223 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 223 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 64 in Inner Mongolia and 34 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.

A total of 747 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 367 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 243,518.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.