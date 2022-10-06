News / Nation

China expects increased railway trips as holiday week nears end

Xinhua
Passengers enter railway platforms at Jiujiang Railway Station in Jiangxi Province on October 1, 2022.

China is expected to see 6.55 million railway passenger trips on Thursday, the sixth day of the weeklong National Day holiday, as more travelers embark on return trips, according to the national railway operator.

A total of 8,144 trains have been arranged to handle the travel rush on Thursday, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

On Wednesday, China's railways saw about 6.12 million passenger trips, the railway operator said.

Local railway authorities have improved services and safety management to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

China's railways are expected to handle 68.5 million passenger trips during the 11-day National Day holiday travel rush, lasting from September 28 to October 8, 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
