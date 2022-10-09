﻿
News / Nation

Scientists find new evidence of habitability on Saturn's moon Enceladus

Xinhua
  16:02 UTC+8, 2022-10-09       0
Saturn's moon Enceladus has a greater chance of habitability as its ocean may be rich in dissolved phosphorus, a new study suggests.
Xinhua
  16:02 UTC+8, 2022-10-09       0

Saturn's moon Enceladus has a greater chance of habitability as its ocean may be rich in dissolved phosphorus, an important life element but previously undetected in this planet of the solar system, a new study suggests.

Enceladus, the second moon discovered around Saturn, has a thick ice shell in a subglacial ocean, forming a plume where scientists have found five basic elements of life: carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and sulphur. However, the essential element phosphorus has not yet been found.

Due to the absence of phosphorus, which is an indispensable component of bones, cell membranes and DNA in humans and animals, Enceladus was once considered uninhabitable by the international scientific community.

A team of international researchers led by Chinese scientists, has, however, contradicted the previous findings by claiming to have discovered phosphorus in the form of phosphates in the moon's ocean.

In the study, the researchers created a seawater-rock interaction model to simulate the geochemistry of Enceladus' rocky ocean floor.

"The ocean water on the planet was found to be highly alkaline (very salty) and devoid of oxygen, similar to soda water people drink on Earth," said lead researcher Hao Jihua, from the University of Science and Technology of China.

In such a "soda" environment, it would take about 100,000 years for phosphorus to dissolve from Enceladus' rocks into the ocean.

Hao noted that an ocean of liquid water might have existed for more than 100 million years in Enceladus. Given this potentially long history, the rocks of the planet can be expected to release considerable amounts of phosphorus into the ocean.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

Although phosphorus has not yet been explicitly found, this study gives a scientific reference for the future exploration of potential life on Saturn's moon Enceladus, according to the researchers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     