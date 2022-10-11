﻿
Shaoxing tourism campaign has an eye on Shanghai

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:14 UTC+8, 2022-10-11
Shaoxing, in Zhejiang Province, has launched an online tourism campaign to attract Shanghai residents with seven bicycle routes that take in the major landmarks of the city.
Ti Gong

Shaoxing is the hometown of Lu Xun (1881-1936), a leading figure of China's modern literature.

The city of Shaoxing in neighboring Zhejiang Province has launched an online tourism campaign, inviting Shanghai residents to visit the historic city when the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.

The campaign includes seven cycling routes, mainly around the Keqiao District, which served as the epicenter of the historic "Tang Poems Road of East Zhejiang," where more than 1,000 poems on the local landscape were written by 400 poets, including Li Bai (AD 701–762) and Du Fu (AD 712–770). Wang Xizhi (AD 303–361), known as the "sage of Chinese calligraphy," also lived there.

The district also boasts picturesque lakes, tranquil ancient towns, magnificent mountain peaks and valleys.

The seven cycling routes are themed on Tang poetry, watertown, fashion, flower appreciation and Shaoxing's signature yellow wine.

The routes also include Jiuyan Village, Orchid Pavilion, Yangming Culture Park, Yunmen Temple, Kuaiji Lake, Yangxin Valley of Yuehua Mountain, Jianhujiang Lake and Yellow Wine Museum.

Ti Gong

Vloggers film cuisines to promote Shaoxing delicacies.

To boost tourism, the Shaoxing Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism invited 20 travel enthusiasts and vloggers to the city in September. They worked with online travel agency Tongcheng-eLong to film 36 vlogs on the city's cultural and tourist resources, which have received close to 500,000 likes so far.

Shaoxing is referred to as a "City of Waters, Bridges, Calligraphy, Wine, and Scholars" and has a history that dates back more than 2,500 years.

Ti Gong

A cycling route in Shaoxing

The cycling route includes:

Flower: Jiuyan Village – Yuewangzheng Scenic Area (the former barrack of Gou Jian (520-465 BC), the king of the State of Yue) – Daxiang Forest and Doushuaitian Scenic Area - Tang'er Village (orchid base) – Jiubanqiao Village

Tang poetry: Orchid Pavilion Scenic Area – Lanting Village – Yangming Culture Park – Keshi Mountain Scenic Area – Yunmen Temple

Watertown: Haifeng Flower Port – Rizhuling Ancient Trail – Songjiadian Village – Wanghua Village – Shuwang Temple – Wangtan Ancient Street – Danjia Village

Nature: Rizhu Tea Garden – Kuaiji Lake – Keshi Mountain Scenic Area

Yellow Wine: Yejiayan Village – Jianhu River Park – Yellow Wine Museum

Greenery: Chinese Torreya Forest – Yangxin Valley of Yuehua Mountain – Chinese Yew Xianxia Scenic Area

Fashion: Lanyin Fashion Town – Guangmingju Village – Anchang Ancient Town

Ti Gong

Another route for bikers

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
