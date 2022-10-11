Peng Liyuan sends congratulatory message to UNESCO award ceremony for girls', women's education

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, sent a congratulatory message to the award ceremony.

The 2022 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Prize for Girls' and Women's Education award ceremony was held on Tuesday in Paris, France. Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, sent a congratulatory message to the award ceremony.

Peng extended sincere congratulations on the ceremony, and best wishes to the award-winning organizations from Cambodia and Tanzania.

Peng said that girls' and women's education is not only related to women's own development, but also an important aspect of promoting sustainable development of the human society.

The recently-held United Nations Transforming Education Summit highlighted the important role of education in promoting gender equality, and called for the empowerment of women through educational transformation, she said, adding that China has always attached great importance to girls' and women's education, and that women's ability to participate in economic and social development and related contribution have been continuously improved.

Peng stressed that as the UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, she would like to work with all parties to gather strength with love, convey confidence with persistence, and jointly promote the development of girls' and women's education in a more fair, inclusive and quality direction, so as to contribute to promoting global sustainable development and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education, jointly established by China and UNESCO, is the only award of the organization in promoting girls' and women's education.

The prize plays an important role in promoting the concept of gender equality and excellent practical experience in education, as well as implementing the global priority of gender equality. It has received wide attention and high praise from the international community.