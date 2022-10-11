﻿
Chinese, German presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

  23:45 UTC+8, 2022-10-11
Chinese President Xi Jinping and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday exchanged congratulations over the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi pointed out that over the past 50 years, China and Germany have adhered to the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit and win-win results, continuously promoted bilateral relations, made positive contributions to global peace and development, and written a chapter of walking hand in hand and helping each other succeed.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Germany relations, and stands ready to work with Steinmeier to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to build on past achievements and forge ahead into the future, and push the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership to a new level for the benefits of the two countries and their people.

For his part, Steinmeier said that over the past 50 years, Germany-China relations have achieved ever-deeper development in many fields, which enhanced bilateral exchanges and the well-being of the people of both countries.

Noting that China is the largest trading partner of Germany, he said that bilateral cooperation in economy and trade serves the interests of both countries.

He wished the two countries prosperous development in bilateral cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
