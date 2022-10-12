Chinese astronauts give lecture from space station lab module

The third live class from China's space station was held on Wednesday afternoon, delivered by Shenzhou-14 crew members Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe to students on Earth.

The main classroom is located at Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The class is also being attended by students from other three classrooms across China.

It is the first science lecture from the Wentian lab module. The previous two lectures of the "Tiangong Class" series were delivered by the Shenzhou-13 crew from the station's core module Tianhe.