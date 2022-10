Delegates from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) arrived in Beijing on Thursday.

This is the first delegation to arrive from outside Beijing on Thursday.

More than 2,200 delegates, representing more than 96 million CPC members across the nation, are arriving in the capital to attend the congress, scheduled to open on October 16.