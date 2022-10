What exactly is the 20th National Congress? Why is this year's meeting so important? Welcome to the Guide to the 20th CPC National Congress with Shanghai Daily's Andy Boreham.

This morning marked the opening of the most important meeting of the CPC's five-year cycle. So, what exactly is the 20th National Congress? Why is this year's meeting so important? Who is involved and what do they do? And what is the Western media getting wrong? Shanghai Daily's Andy Boreham takes you through the basics.