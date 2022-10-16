Political parties, personages from Taiwan send congratulations on CPC national congress

Relevant political parties, organizations, and personages from China's Taiwan region have extended congratulations on the 20th National Congress of CPC that opened Sunday.

In a congratulatory message sent to the CPC Central Committee on Sunday, the central committee of the Kuomintang said that fruitful results have been yielded in cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, on the basis of the 1992 Consensus and opposition to "Taiwan independence."

The central committee of the Kuomintang expressed the hope that the two parties can maintain their dialogues, cooperate sincerely, deepen mutual trust, and seek common ground while putting aside differences to jointly bring benefits to people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, safeguard peace and stability across the Strait, and promote the development of cross-Strait relations.

In a message replying to the central committee of the Kuomintang, the CPC Central Committee said that on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the two parties have over the years jointly promoted the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and brought benefits to compatriots on both sides.

Noting the complicated and severe current situation across the Strait, the CPC Central Committee expressed the hope that the two parties can, on the existing common political foundation, strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation, and work together for the peace across the Strait, the benefits of all compatriots, and national reunification and rejuvenation.

Former Kuomintang chairpersons Lien Chan and Hung Hsiu-chu, New Party chairman Wu Cheng-tien, and Non-Partisan Solidarity Union chairman Lin Pin-kuan also sent congratulatory messages.